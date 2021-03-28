SCP Marketreseach 2021 First Company to Obtain European CE Mark for Detecting Early Symptoms of COVID-19 Using Wearable Devices

Empatica, the manufacturer of digital biomarkers and medical devices, has obtained CE certification for its Aura system which enables detection and alert of respiratory infections, including COVID-19, at an early stage and before the onset of visible symptoms. Empatica has obtained the CE mark as a Class lla medical device, which means that Aura, as well as Care, Empatica’s remote medical monitoring platform , meet safety and performance requirements in Europe . Aura thus becomes the first product of its kind to receive the CE mark for the detection of respiratory infections using smart wearable technology.

Aura by Empatica is the first wearable solution in the world to be CE marked for the early detection of COVID-19

Aura’s algorithm analyzes the vital signs of Empatica’s smartwatches, comparing the data to historical benchmarks unique to each wearer. Requiring no manual entry, when a user’s changing data suggests their body is starting to fight infection, Aura automatically displays a warning on Care App (Empatica’s smartphone-based care app), as well. as on the Care Portal (the cloud-based care portal) possibly informing its care provider or caregivers. Thanks to the Care Portal, healthcare professionals can simultaneously and remotely monitor the risk status of hundreds of people, making Aura a powerful tool for maintaining healthy communities and preventing epidemics.

In validation studies, Aura showed a sensitivity of 0.94 for the detection of patients with possible infection. Detection took place on average two days after virus inoculation. The results apply to general physiological reactions caused by three different viruses: H1N1 virus, rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 has already caused millions of deaths worldwide, while other respiratory infections caused by influenza pathogens kill between 250,000 and 500,000 people and cost up to $ 167 billion annually.

Matteo Lai , CEO of Empatica, said: “With Aura, our goal was to develop an efficient, scalable and affordable tool for screening for infection risks and to support testing efficiency, all by monitoring people’s health from a distance. This result is a victory for science and technology against the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that Aura can play an important role in the fight against new epidemics and help people return to work and a safe normal life. ”

Aimed at people aged 14 and over, Aura is now available across Europe and the UK for healthcare providers and other professionals looking to contain the spread of infectious disease within their community. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Empatica, which is in the process of obtaining FDA approval for Aura, has partnered with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and at Stanford University to conduct a nationwide validation study among U.S.-based healthcare workers . Unvaccinated health professionals and staff wishing to take part in this study should write to [email protected] .

– Empatica , an MIT spin-off company based in Boston, MA and Milan , Italy, is a pioneer in the development of digital biomarkers and continuous patient monitoring using AI. Empatica smartwatches have obtained FDA clearance and CE mark. They are used by thousands of institutional partners for clinical trials and research, in studies of depression, addiction, stress, oncology, epilepsy, migraine and many other conditions.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/