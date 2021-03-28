SCP Market Fujifilm launches rapid and highly sensitive antigen test kit for SARS-CoV-2

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH has received the necessary CE approval and certificate for the commercialization of an antigen test kit for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 * infection. Fujifilm uses its proprietary silver amplification immunochromatography method **, which is based on the silver amplification technology used in the photographic development process.

Silver amplification technology for use in the antigen test kit to be developed

Since 2011, Fujifilm has been marketing a kit of rapid and reactive diagnostic tests for influenza and other infectious diseases, using the patented “silver amplification immunochromatography method”. The system has been adopted by numerous medical institutions in Japan as a highly sensitive antigen test capable of detecting viruses even when the viral load is low at the onset of illness.

Fujifilm now confirms that even with the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, a highly sensitive antigen test is effective with the application of silver amplification immunochromatography. The company has developed an antigen test kit that can test samples with high sensitivity and speed for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antigens, detecting the virus at an early stage and in cases with a relatively low viral load. Quick results occur in 10-13 minutes.

” During the pandemic Fujifilm has been supporting the global health community in the complex management of the emergency.” said Masaharu Fukumoto , Senior Vice President of FUJIFILM Europe GmbH Medical Systems Division. “It did this through its diagnostic and IT / AI solutions so that COVID-19 patients could be treated with the utmost care and precision. Today we can provide further support for the early detection of COVID-19, through a rapid antigen test that can provide a highly sensitive result for early detection. We use our proprietary silver amplification immunochromatographic method, which amplifies signal particles more than 100 times and increases sensitivity, and has the potential to improve detection in more asymptomatic patients carrying the COVID-19 virus at an early stage. ”

The Fujifilm Rapid Antigen Test uses nasopharyngeal swab specimens and can be performed both in and outside of clinical settings, allowing for a faster result than current laboratory tests.

Fujifilm Group has also contributed to improving SARS-CoV-2 testing by supplying PCR test reagents and reagents for use with the fully automated immunoassay system “μTASWako g1,” *** 5 capable of simple PCR testing. and fast in full automation (μTASWako g1 and these SARS-CoV-2 reagents are currently available in Japan only.) By providing a wide range of products and services that meet the needs of the first line of medicine, Fujifilm Group will continue to help improve the efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 tests and improve the quality of medical care.

To learn more about SILVER AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGY click here and read the technology review or find out more by watching the animated video .

For more information: https://www.fujifilmivd.com/covid19-test

* Official name of the new coronavirus

** Immunochromatography is an assay method in which a sample (eg, nasopharyngeal swab) is run into a reagent. If the sample contains a test substance (eg virus), it binds with a labeled antibody in the reagent to generate an immune complex. When the complex is captured by an antibody that is precoated along a detection line, the line becomes colored, indicating a positive result (containing antigens). The method produces results quickly and easily, and is therefore frequently used to detect an infectious disease that requires prompt treatment.

*** Medical Device Notice 5 with number 27B3X00024000016, manufactured and marketed by FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates more than 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 4,500 people dedicated to R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany, being the strategic headquarters for the region. Across Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a wide range of industries, including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphics systems, optical devices, data storage, and all aspects of photography. Over the past 20 years, the company has focused more intensely on healthcare, from diagnosis to prevention to treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research,

For more information, visit: www.fujifilm.eu

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting-edge solutions to a wide range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its patented core technologies contribute to diverse fields, including healthcare, graphics systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, and document products. These products and services are based on its broad portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $ 21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen against the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate behavior.

