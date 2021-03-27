SCP Market Growth to be fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2021-2025 | Telefonica, AT&T, Softbank, Deutsche Telekom, Nippon Tel, Telstra, Vodafone

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Wireless Communication Systems Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Wireless Communication Systems Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

According to the market research study, the Wireless Communication System is considered as a rapidly expanding segment of the communications industry. Wireless Communication is employed as a source of communication that operates wirelessly. Wireless Communication Systems improve coverage, clarity, and also optimize production and minimize downtime for reliable communications. Wireless Communication System can be utilized for cellular telecommunication, wireless access to the internet, wireless home networking, etc. Cellular wireless network is the technology that is widely used for the Wireless Communication Systems Market.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Wireless Communication Systems Market are increase in mobile subscribers, installations of wireless infrastructure, expansion of cellular networks, developments in cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT), rapid growth in the social media awareness, increasing trends in internet marketing and advertising.

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Wireless Communication Systems market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Wireless Communication Systems Market during the forecast year.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Wireless Communication Systems Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Telefonica (March 24, 2021) – Telefonica Tech partners with Fibocom and aitos.io to bring IoT solutions integrated with Blockchain – Telefonica Tech, the Unit that encompasses the digital businesses of Cloud, Cybersecurity and IoT & Big Data & Blockchain; Fibocom Wireless Inc., a leading global supplier of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT, and aitos.io, a technology start-up focusing on the integrated innovation of IoT and Blockchain have signed a collaboration partnership to create joint solutions combining IoT and Blockchain technologies.

The adoption of Internet of Things technology is growing quickly, and it’s predicted that by 2025 there will be 55.7 billion connected devices in the world collecting information. So, it is becoming critical for companies to ensure the veracity of the information that the devices collect, but also the identity of the devices, their integrity and that they have not been tampered with. Blockchain emerges as the right technology that can help to verify the information, as well as mitigate the scalability and security issues associated with IoT.This collaboration has started with the creation of a Proof of Concept to integrate the software implemented by aitos.io, BoAT blockchain application framework SDK, Fibocom’s 5G devices and the Telefonica Tech’s TrustOS platform. As a result, we have accomplished the first 5G IoT Blockchain integration success story in a matter of weeks, thanks to TrustOS and its identity module, TrustID, that easily connects with blockchain technology and enables the device to directly interact to the blockchain ledger eliminating any type of intermediary. It confirms Blockchain’s potential to complement other technologies such as the Internet of Things or 5G.

Internet of Things brings us a link between the physical world and the digital world and combined with blockchain technology provide us an increased transparency and an efficient way of tracing and verifying any kind of information gathered by the sensors embedded in the devices. 5G technology low latency and ubiquity enables the IOT Blockchain-backed solutions to record immutable evidence of what is going on surrounding the devices with zero infrastructures in real time. This cannot only be applied to industry 4.0 use cases like supply chain management or manufacturing processes monitoring. Thanks to this implementation and how TrustOS manages the authentication and access to the system, it’s possible to avoid unauthorized tampering or unexpected updates.

Jose Luis Nunez, Head of Blockchain in Telefonica Tech, stays: “The convergence of two technologies such as IOT and blockchain plus 5G connectivity is inevitable. As connected devices multiply, it is critical to demonstrate the trustworthiness of the information that devices exchange. Blockchain can play a relevant role to build trust in these ecosystems. This proof of concept is the first successful case where it is demonstrated that Blockchain technology adds value and adds that extra layer of trust to operations. Telefonica is very excited about this collaboration with aitos.io and Fibocom and we look forward to continue advancing and positioning ourselves with this type of solutions in Industry 4.0”,

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/