BIOLASE Reports 31% Sequential Revenue Growth In 2020 Fourth Quarter; Demand From New Users Driving Positive Performance

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights and Recent Developments:

Total revenue was $8.5 million, representing sequential quarterly growth of 31%.

U.S. revenue exceeded the prior-year fourth quarter, despite COVID-19 headwinds.

78% of sales came from new users, continuing a positive trend.

40% of sales came from dental specialists, a significant increase compared to recent prior periods.

Several Dental Services Organizations (“DSOs”) purchased BIOLASE products in the fourth quarter, including Heartland Dental, Dental Care Alliance, Aspen Dental and Virginia Family Dentistry.

BIOLASE significantly bolstered its balance sheet during the COVID-19 pandemic as cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.9 million on December 31, 2020.

The Company completed a $14.4 million bought deal in February 2021 increasing its current cash and cash equivalents to approximately $40.0 million as of February 28, 2021, including the proceeds from the exercise of warrants sold in the Company’s July 2020 rights offering.

“Our strong fourth quarter revenue performance is our second consecutive quarter of significant sequential growth and was driven by sales to new customers, dental specialists and DSOs in the U.S.,” commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dental specialists, such as endodontist and periodontists, comprised 40% of our U.S. laser sales in the fourth quarter, reflecting our ongoing efforts to educate and train these dental specialists on the benefits of our lasers to drive increased adoption. Our industry-leading dental lasers provide a new, improved and better standard of care for dental procedures while ensuring a safer environment for dental practitioners and patients by reducing aerosolization to mitigate the spread of infectious pathogens, such as COVID-19. We are experiencing high demand from dental specialists for our advanced dental lasers because these products provide the opportunity they seek for safer, more advanced alternatives to grow their practices.

“We have continued to make adjustments to our go-to-market approach during the pandemic, and the momentum we are seeing in the current 2021 first quarter gives us greater confidence that we are nearing a resumption of the growth we were generating prior to COVID-19. Specifically, despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, we expect to report total revenue growth of approximately 65% for the current first quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago.”

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8.5 million, an increase of 31% sequentially from third quarter revenue of $6.5 million. Compared to the year-ago fourth quarter, which was the last full quarter prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue decreased 17% from $10.2 million. U.S. laser revenue was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 15% when compared to U.S. laser revenue of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. U.S. consumables and other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, which consists of revenue from consumable products such as disposable tips, decreased 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Outside the U.S., laser revenue declined 52% to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and consumables and other revenue decreased 13% year over year as recovery from the pandemic has come slower internationally.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19%, compared to 43% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower gross margin reflects the impact of a decline in revenues relative to our fixed costs and a $1.0 million expense for inventory obsolescence. These impacts were partially offset by higher average U.S. selling prices of our lasers. Total operating expenses were $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of approximately 5%. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, was $5.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.1 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.13 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $22.8 million, a decrease of 40% compared to net revenue of $37.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. U.S. laser revenue was $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 25% compared to U.S. laser revenue of $11.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. U.S. consumables and other revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, which consists of revenue from consumable products such as disposable tips, decreased 29% year over year. International laser revenue decreased to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 27% compared to 38% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Total operating expenses were $24.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $29.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 17%, year over year. Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $18.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.9 million year over year. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $16.8 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.77 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this news release provides the details of the Company’s non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss per share to the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was a loss of $13.4 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.3 million, or $0.45 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/