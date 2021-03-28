SCP Marketreseach Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp

Hunger in America takes many forms and has many faces, and as we celebrate Passover as a story of liberation, we cannot forget that too many people in this country experience the oppression of poverty and scarcity,” said MAZON President and CEO Abby J. Leibman. “This has been a truly heartbreaking year. Too many people have lost loved ones, struggled with illness, and faced hunger and hardship. When we retell the story of the past year, we must remember the inequities that the pandemic exposed and our commitment to center the most vulnerable communities in our recovery.”

“We break the middle matzah to remind us of the brokenness of our world, and that the power to repair the world rests in our hands,” said Rabbi Joel Pitkowsky of Congregation Beth Sholom in Teaneck, New Jersey, who serves as MAZON’s Board Treasurer and co-led the Seder. “We are grateful to our partners in Congress and from around the country for joining us, and we look forward to continuing our work together to build a world where no one goes hungry in a land of plenty.”

Janie Simms Hipp, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund who was nominated earlier this week by President Biden to serve as General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, remarked that “food is the center of our communities, our families, our health and well-being, our spiritual practice. It is our medicine and the ways in which we heal ourselves and one another. As the Seder meal carries such spiritual significance of liberation and freedom, so too do Indigenous peoples hold sacred the importance of food to our communities. Liberating us from hunger is the freedom we all are hoping to realize in our lives.”

“Thank you to MAZON for sponsoring this wonderful event,” said Melissa Rogers, Executive Director of President Biden’s White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. “Ending hunger is not only a question of the good work of people around the world — it’s also a question of policy, and what we prioritize, and the commitments we make as a nation to those who are most vulnerable.”

