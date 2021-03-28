SCP Marketreseach Of 30+ Members Of Congress Join MAZON’s 12th Annual National Hunger Seder

MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. This year’s Seder, the most widely attended in MAZON’s history, focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its exacerbation of America’s hunger crisis. Seder participants read from MAZON’s unique Hunger Seder Haggadah, which orients each of the Passover rituals around issues related to hunger.

Photos from the Seder can be found here, and additional Passover resources — including video reflections from MAZON’s clergy partners — are available at mazon.org/passover.

“Hunger in America takes many forms and has many faces, and as we celebrate Passover as a story of liberation, we cannot forget that too many people in this country experience the oppression of poverty and scarcity,” said MAZON President and CEO Abby J. Leibman. “This has been a truly heartbreaking year. Too many people have lost loved ones, struggled with illness, and faced hunger and hardship. When we retell the story of the past year, we must remember the inequities that the pandemic exposed and our commitment to center the most vulnerable communities in our recovery.”

“We break the middle matzah to remind us of the brokenness of our world, and that the power to repair the world rests in our hands,” said Rabbi Joel Pitkowsky of Congregation Beth Sholom in Teaneck, New Jersey, who serves as MAZON’s Board Treasurer and co-led the Seder. “We are grateful to our partners in Congress and from around the country for joining us, and we look forward to continuing our work together to build a world where no one goes hungry in a land of plenty.”

Janie Simms Hipp, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund who was nominated earlier this week by President Biden to serve as General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, remarked that “food is the center of our communities, our families, our health and well-being, our spiritual practice. It is our medicine and the ways in which we heal ourselves and one another. As the Seder meal carries such spiritual significance of liberation and freedom, so too do Indigenous peoples hold sacred the importance of food to our communities. Liberating us from hunger is the freedom we all are hoping to realize in our lives.”

“Thank you to MAZON for sponsoring this wonderful event,” said Melissa Rogers, Executive Director of President Biden’s White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. “Ending hunger is not only a question of the good work of people around the world — it’s also a question of policy, and what we prioritize, and the commitments we make as a nation to those who are most vulnerable.”

Members of Congress — 33 Democrats and Republicans from both the U.S. House and Senate — reflected on the significance of Passover, including through 16 video messages, and remarks during MAZON’s Seder:

“As we read from the Haggadah, we celebrate the proud history of our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (IL). “Passover is a celebration of freedom — the arrival of a new season. This year, spring is arriving in the shadow of one of the longest winters in recent memory. But even with the arrival of a new season, we cannot ignore that many of our fellow citizens still suffer. Families are struggling to put food on the table. As Senate Majority Whip, I promise to work hand in hand with MAZON and similar organizations to end the crisis of hunger in America.”

“We know that the pandemic has devastated families and communities all across the country, and it has also laid bare many injustices in our society and exacerbated the challenges that millions of people in our country face — particularly related to food insecurity and hunger,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (NH). “As we reflect and celebrate this Passover, I’m grateful for the work of MAZON to bring attention to the issue of hunger in America, to break down barriers, and to get vulnerable people the assistance they need, especially during this pandemic. I’ll keep working to support your efforts in Congress.”

“I am proud to serve as the third Jewish woman in the Senate and the first former synagogue president in Congress,” said Senator Jacky Rosen (NV). “By coming together, we can ensure that those who are struggling don’t go hungry. We can strengthen policies that provide nutrition assistance. We can shine a light on the challenges that many are facing. And we can take action to help find solutions. I hope you will join me in supporting MAZON’s fight to end hunger.”

“The traditions of Passover underscore the magnitude of hunger and human need, and that need has been amplified as a result of COVID-19,” said Senator Thom Tillis (NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Personnel Subcommittee. “It’s during these periods of reflection that we must recommit ourselves to caring for one another. As MAZON’s National Hunger Seder reminds us, all who are hungry deserve to eat.”

“I’m grateful for all that MAZON does to fight against hunger, particularly for those who are often overlooked like military families, veterans, Native Americans, single moms, LGBTQ seniors, and Americans in Puerto Rico,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), Vice Chair of the House Agriculture Committee. “This pandemic has devastated our nation, and we’ve seen the inequities laid bare before our eyes. This is why addressing hunger is more important than ever. Like each of you, I believe that one of the best ways to do that is by strengthening and improving SNAP. That is why, next week, I will once again be introducing the Closing the Meal Gap Act in Congress.”

“No American should go hungry, including our children, senior citizens, and veterans,” said Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02), Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations. “As we come together this Passover, we are reminded that through struggle and sacrifice comes redemption. Until we end food insecurity in this country, we need to ensure domestic food assistance programs and food banks are accessible and reliable for those who need it most. I commend MAZON’s mission, and I look forward to combatting this injustice through much needed legislation.”

“Food insecurity was a tragedy pre-pandemic and it is even more widespread today,” said Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44). “Now, the number of households with food insecure children has doubled. The American Rescue Plan is a great step towards cutting child poverty and we must recommit to taking urgent policy action to ensure that no one, and especially no child, goes hungry in America.”

“MAZON’s Passover Seder provides an important opportunity for us to reflect on the blessings we have and our obligation to help others,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Chair of the House Education and Labor Committee’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services. “Our country has long been plagued by hunger, and now more families and individuals are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased to join MAZON to raise awareness about this serious challenge and to work toward a world where everyone has access to healthy, nutritious meals.”

“As we work to defeat COVID-19, it is crucial that we provide nutritional relief to Americans that are struggling to keep food on the table,” said Congressman David Cicilline (RI-01), Chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. “I’m proud to support legislation like the American Rescue Plan, which will make serious investments in SNAP, WIC, and the Pandemic EBT program.”

“Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, more and more families know the pain of food insecurity. Across the country, foodbank lines that stretch for miles are a sign of the increased need to keep families from starving,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. “That is why I am proud to work with MAZON to promote programs like SNAP that are proven at keeping families fed during times of crisis. And I’m grateful for MAZON’s ongoing leadership through the Hunger Seder to make sure that not only do more families understand that hunger is a form of oppression, but that it is one we are all called upon to end. Together, I know we can stop food insecurity.”

“Hunger sadly continues to challenge us,” said Congressman Lou Correa (CA-46). “And you, our Jewish community, are responding by feeding our brothers and sisters — by making sure that all that have been created in God’s image have the opportunity to eat on a daily basis. May God give you the strength to continue to do your work, to continue to bless us, and to continue to help those who have less.”

Congresswoman Angie Craig (MN-02) said, “I share MAZON’s commitment that, especially during these tough times, we do everything we can to ensure that no one in this country goes to bed hungry. As my family and I share a Passover meal, we will rededicate ourselves to looking out for those in our community who need a helping hand. I hope you will join me in doing so.”

“We will tell the story of this time through the lens of how those in power responded to this crisis,” said Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Chair of the New Democrats Caucus. “We know the burden of this pandemic has been put disproportionately on low-income families. The bill we recently passed in Congress targets relief to those who need it most, including support for nutrition programs. I know this time has been difficult for many, but we can now see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Abby and Joel’s leadership, and all of MAZON’s work, reflects the Jewish principle of tikkun olam — repairing the world,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “This is the second Passover that so many families will be celebrating virtually, and we have reached a solemn milestone of the pandemic. Millions of people, and millions of children are facing hunger today — that is unconscionable in the United States. I am pleased that we were able to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will be a new lifeline for the middle class, and I am so grateful to work alongside MAZON to end hunger.”

“How will we describe the past year to our children, to our grandchildren, and to future generations?” said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12). “It’s been a story of loneliness, isolation, fear, hunger, and desperation for too many. But it’s also been a story of community — people helping each other. People learning new ways to support each other. This is a time that spring arrives that we think of renewal.”

