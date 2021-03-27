SCP Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19

Analyzing the current situation of pandemic, Allied market research has published a report of industrial cobot market. Report covers in-depth analysis of key players, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. industrial cobot research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, restraints and market share forecasted to 2027.

“The global industrial cobot market size was $0.65 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.48 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026. ”

The researchers have intelligently made analysis and forecasts of the future growth by taking the past performance and data into consideration. The analysis offered by the report will surely provide valuable insights to the stakeholders of the industrial cobot industry.

The Report Provides Answers to the Following Key Questions

• Which are the leading market players active in the industrial cobot market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the industrial cobot market size?

• How current industrial cobot market trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the industrial cobot market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Get free Sample Report To understand the Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Cobot Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6439

Top Key Players:

• ABB Ltd

• The Fanuc Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,

• Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA AG

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Staubli International AG

• Universal Robots A/S

• Teradyne

Key segments:

Based on application, the material handling segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total share of the global industrial cobot market in 2018, and is estimated to witness its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The cobots are used to ease material handling for various processes including manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and disposal, automate. However, the value-added processing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 47.0% from 2019 to 2026. Value-added processing plays a vital role as it is helpful in handling high-volume operations and provides better quality, consistency, maximum productivity, safety, and reduced labor costs, which drive the growth of the segment.

By region, the industrial cobot market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for more than 37% of the overall market revenue in 2018, and is projected to grow at CAGR of 42.1%. The growth of the European industrial cobot market is mainly driven by factors, such as increase in economic activities, surge in industrialization, and emergence of industry 4.0. In addition, the growing trends toward flexible production of small quantities with high complexity in the region can easily be supported through industrial cobots. This is expected to considerably increase the demand for industrial cobot in the European region.

Impact of COVID-19:

• Global industrial cobot market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

• Global factories have struggled to integrate new industrial cobot market share as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on industrial cobot market analysis is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for the industry is gradually going to increase.

• This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced market to enhance efficiency.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global industrial cobot market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global industrial cobot market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global industrial cobot market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global industrial cobot market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

