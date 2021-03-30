PCR COVID-19 Testing Sites to Dallas $5.2 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report

Open 7 days a week, Test Here provides testing that is ultra-convenient with no prescription needed, no long waits in line or days for results. They use highly accurate Made in the USA, FDA-EUA authorized tests which look for strains and variants of the virus so you, your family, and community can feel safe and secure that you are doing your part by helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Concerned North Texans can now access same day PCR COVID-19 test results, along with Rapid and Antibody testing at drive-thru locations in the Dallas-area from Test Here.

Interested parties can book an appointment same day appointments on the Test Here website. Once you arrive to the testing location, just pull up and stay in your car. A nurse or EMT will greet you and ask for your name and date of birth. Their medical staff will explain how it works, ask if you have any questions, and administer your test. If there is more than one person getting tested, the nurse will collect one sample at a time, and then return to test each person to maintain accuracy. Results will be emailed and, if you provide, sent via text message right to your phone. No need to wait at the facility.

Test Here offers a concierge service if you would like to have them set up on site at your business, church, or school to test a large number of people at your convenience.

Even if you have the slightest runny nose or allergy-like symptoms, you should get tested. After being exposed to someone with the virus it can take up to 14 days to render a positive test result. Therefore, being tested more than once can give you confidence of your current condition. If you feel you’ve been exposed at work, at school or from a friend, Test Here offers convenient, quick and reliable drive-through COVID-19 testing to put your mind at ease.

Another valuable resource offered by Test Here is antibody testing. If you have had your vaccine and simply want to know if it has been effective, an antibody test gives you the peace of mind to know you are covered. Additionally, if you are getting your vaccine, a rapid and / or PCR test is advisable. With a positive test, medical professionals advise to wait before getting your vaccine as it can possibly cause you to become quite ill. Book your test date & time now to secure your spot. www.TestHere.com

LOCATIONS:

Stonebriar Centre, 2601 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX. 75034 (located in the parking lot between Perry’s Steakhouse and Haverty’s furniture store)

