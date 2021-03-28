2021 Now Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Deliver AI Research Platforms for SaaS to Empower Public Safety

Voyager Labs transforms the way public safety agencies fight fraud, terror, trafficking, and other threats. Leveraging Microsoft Azure’s data infrastructure and services with its own AI technology, Voyager Labs enables researchers to automatically discover all relevant entities and their context, directing subsequent research movements with the click of a button.

“We are extremely proud that the Voyager Labs suite of solutions, featuring VoyagerInsights, the new research platform, is also available on Microsoft Azure,” said Avi Korenblum , CEO of Voyager Labs. In leading cloud technology, we have made a rapid leap in the development of our platforms in the field of AI investigations, offering customers around the world the ability to successfully mitigate new threats and meet their commitment to public security”.

“Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are increasingly leveraging AI solutions to stay current in the face of today’s sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data associated with each investigation. Partners like Voyager Labs, who have developed platforms AI-based SaaS are a great example for these types of solutions, “said Kirk Arthur , senior director of WW Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft Corp.

Voyager Labs had also achieved joint sales readiness status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, which enables the company to work with Microsoft global sales teams in 170 countries to jointly offer its AI research solutions to customers in Microsoft.

Voyager Labs empowers organizations around the world to gain deep research insights, easily analyze massive amounts of complex and unstructured data, and understand content, human interactions, and connections.

