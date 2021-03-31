Lateral epicondylitis treatment market featuring Cipla Inc. and Colfax Corp. among others |Technavio

The global lateral epicondylitis treatment market is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Lateral epicondylitis treatment market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025

Lateral epicondylitis treatment market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Analysis Report by Type (Non-surgical treatment and Surgical treatment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/lateral-epicondylitis-treatment-market-industry-analysis

The lateral epicondylitis treatment market is driven by the rising awareness about lateral epicondylitis. In addition, the high incidence of sports injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the lateral epicondylitis treatment market.

Lateral epicondylitis is common in people who participate in physical activities such as racket sports, hockey, canoeing, weightlifting, wrestling, rowing, and swimming. Moreover, it can also occur in people who apply more pressure on the extensor carpi radialis brevis and longus muscles of the forearm as a part of their work. These people observe severe and long-term pain around the elbow if the condition is left untreated. Hence, various government and non-government organizations are initiating certain programs to increase awareness among people and avoid delays in diagnosis. Hence, an increase in the number of organizations and institutes that raise awareness among people about lateral epicondylitis is expected to drive the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquiry Before Buying

Major Five Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers FUTURO Sport Tennis Elbow Support. It provides firm support to weak, sore, and injured tendons. Its tendon pad applies zoned pressure to help provide support to elbows affect by the symptoms of tendonitis.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers Aleve. It is an OTC NSAID that provides temporary relief from minor aches and pains caused by a variety of conditions. The active ingredient is 220 mg of naproxen sodium.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates business through Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. The company offers OMNI Gel. It is used to relieve pain associated with recent muscle or joint injuries such as sprains, strains, or sports injuries.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates business through Fabrication technology and Medical technology. The company offers ProCare Tennis Elbow Support. It combines a neoprene band with a bladder filled with microspheres for compression over the tendon insertion point. It is ideal for medial epicondylitis and lateral epicondylitis.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Voltaren. Voltaren (diclofenac sodium enteric-coated tablets) is a benzene-acetic acid derivative. It is available as delayed-release (enteric-coated) tablets of 75 mg for oral administration.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/