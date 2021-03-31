Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to Reach $27.73 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global liquid dietary supplements industry was estimated at $21.68 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $27.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing operations and the production of dietary products faced disruptions in the supply chain, thereby affecting the liquid dietary supplements market negatively during the first phase of the lockdown.

On the other hand, the fact that mineral and vitamin supplements have proved to be quite effective in boosting the immunity of individuals has impacted the market positively.

The vitamins & minerals segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on ingredients, vitamins & minerals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. They help in enhancing levels of B12 and B6 vitamins in body, which play a critical role in brain development. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The proteins & amino acids segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dietary supplements, along with bolstering expansion of the healthcare industry in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and the U.S.

The sports nutrition segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the sports nutrition segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the presence of large patient population across the world and increase in awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among individuals.

North America to remain lucrative by 2027-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the

