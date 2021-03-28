Bipartisan Group Of 30+ Members Of Congress Join MAZON’s 12th Annual National Hunger Seder SCP Marketreseach

Photos from the Seder can be found here, and additional Passover resources — including video reflections from MAZON’s clergy partners — are available at mazon.org/passover.

“Hunger in America takes many forms and has many faces, and as we celebrate Passover as a story of liberation, we cannot forget that too many people in this country experience the oppression of poverty and scarcity,” said MAZON President and CEO Abby J. Leibman. “This has been a truly heartbreaking year. Too many people have lost loved ones, struggled with illness, and faced hunger and hardship. When we retell the story of the past year, we must remember the inequities that the pandemic exposed and our commitment to center the most vulnerable communities in our recovery.”

“We break the middle matzah to remind us of the brokenness of our world, and that the power to repair the world rests in our hands,” said Rabbi Joel Pitkowsky of Congregation Beth Sholom in Teaneck, New Jersey, who serves as MAZON’s Board Treasurer and co-led the Seder. “We are grateful to our partners in Congress and from around the country for joining us, and we look forward to continuing our work together to build a world where no one goes hungry in a land of plenty.”

Janie Simms Hipp, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund who was nominated earlier this week by President Biden to serve as General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, remarked that “food is the center of our communities, our families, our health and well-being, our spiritual practice. It is our medicine and the ways in which we heal ourselves and one another. As the Seder meal carries such spiritual significance of liberation and freedom, so too do Indigenous peoples hold sacred the importance of food to our communities. Liberating us from hunger is the freedom we all are hoping to realize in our lives.”

“Thank you to MAZON for sponsoring this wonderful event,” said Melissa Rogers, Executive Director of President Biden’s White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. “Ending hunger is not only a question of the good work of people around the world — it’s also a question of policy, and what we prioritize, and the commitments we make as a nation to those who are most vulnerable.”

Members of Congress — 33 Democrats and Republicans from both the U.S. House and Senate — reflected on the significance of Passover, including through 16 video messages, and remarks during MAZON’s Seder:

“As we read from the Haggadah, we celebrate the proud history of our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (IL). “Passover is a celebration of freedom — the arrival of a new season. This year, spring is arriving in the shadow of one of the longest winters in recent memory. But even with the arrival of a new season, we cannot ignore that many of our fellow citizens still suffer. Families are struggling to put food on the table. As Senate Majority Whip, I promise to work hand in hand with MAZON and similar organizations to end the crisis of hunger in America.”

“We know that the pandemic has devastated families and communities all across the country, and it has also laid bare many injustices in our society and exacerbated the challenges that millions of people in our country face — particularly related to food insecurity and hunger,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (NH). “As we reflect and celebrate this Passover, I’m grateful for the work of MAZON to bring attention to the issue of hunger in America, to break down barriers, and to get vulnerable people the assistance they need, especially during this pandemic. I’ll keep working to support your efforts in Congress.”

“I am proud to serve as the third Jewish woman in the Senate and the first former synagogue president in Congress,” said Senator Jacky Rosen (NV). “By coming together, we can ensure that those who are struggling don’t go hungry. We can strengthen policies that provide nutrition assistance. We can shine a light on the challenges that many are facing. And we can take action to help find solutions. I hope you will join me in supporting MAZON’s fight to end hunger.”

“The traditions of Passover underscore the magnitude of hunger and human need, and that need has been amplified as a result of COVID-19,” said Senator Thom Tillis (NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Personnel Subcommittee. “It’s during these periods of reflection that we must recommit ourselves to caring for one another. As MAZON’s National Hunger Seder reminds us, all who are hungry deserve to eat.”

