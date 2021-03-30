SCP Reports 2021 Boat Safety Website Promotes and Provides Free Boating Safety Resources for Rental Boat Customers and Agencies

RentalBoatSafety.com hosts vessel-specific training videos and checklists, video PSA’s, blogs, and other U.S. Coast Guard-approved resources created with both rental agencies and customers in mind. Training videos and resources are available for specific types of boats from paddlecraft to PWC’s to power boats and houseboats. A comprehensive knowledge assessment quiz follows the brief educational videos offering a badge of completion if the student answers 80% or more correctly. This badge of completion can be utilized by customers to demonstrate their knowledge when renting a boat.

In 2019, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 4,168 recreational boating-related accidents, 613 deaths, 2,559 injuries and $55 million dollars of damage to property. Rental Boat Safety invites boat rental agencies nationwide to join the Rental Boat Safety Community as a way of ensuring their customers have a safe boating experience.

About Rental Boat Safety

Rental Boat Safety (www.RentalBoatSafety.com) is a boating campaign for the purpose of providing recreational rental boat customers and liveries across the nation with free boating safety resources across the nation. The Rental Boat Safety Campaign is funded by the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. To learn more about how your organization can partner with us, please contact Executive Director, Jess Brockett, at [email protected]

