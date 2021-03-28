Food Thickening Agents Market Investment Research Report 2019 to 2028 | Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Inc.

Remarkable expansion of the processed food sector has propelled the utilization of ingredients such as food thickening agents. Projecting the market growth at a steady CAGR of 4% during 2019 – 2028, a new market study by Fact.MR provides an inclusive analysis of the food thickening agents market. Unavailability of alternate food components and growing consumer inclination towards clean labeled products augur well for the market growth, says the report.

Browse To Access of Full Report, Visit @ https://www.factmr.com/report/4562/food-thickening-agents-market

Food Thickening Agents Market – Key Takeaways

Plant and seaweed-based thickening agents remain sought-after, with a collective share of 50% in market value.

Applications in bakery & confectionery are projected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period.

Leading manufacturers are investing heavily on increasing production capacities.

North America and Europe to remain regional leaders in the food thickening agents market with a collective share of 60% in the global market.

Asia Pacific region to exhibit tremendous growth and is projected to double its market share during the forecast period.

Significant investments in the production of thickening agents such as guar complex in India is expected to further boost the market.

Request for Sample detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the food thickening agents market @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4562

Food Thickening Agents Market – Key Driving Factors

The surge in production of bakery & confectionery items, sausages, dressings, and soups, coupled with lack of substitutes is escalating the demand for food thickening agents to cater to the growing urban consumption.

Attributed by their trait to lower swallowing difficulties (dysphagia), food thickening agents have gained traction from processed food manufacturers, thereby boosting demand.

Manufacturers – in the path of exploring new herbs to extract agents from – are introducing vegan and gluten-free products, further bolstering the market.

Food Thickening Agents Market – Key Restraint

Fluctuations in prices of food thickening agents and high cost associated with research and development activities to produce new variants continue to challenge rapid market growth.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4562

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the food thickening agents market are CARGILL, Ingredion Inc., CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), among others. These pleading players are predominantly present in North America, Europe, and Australia. In addition to research and development activities, the manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures by top-tier players to increase their market share and global footprint in the food thickening agents market.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the global food thickening agents, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2028). The food thickening agents report discloses compelling insights into the demand for food thickening agents based on by source (plant {guar gum, gum arabic, locust bean gum, pectin, starches, and others}, seaweed {carrageenan, agar, and alginate}, microbial {gellan gum, curdlan, and xanthum gum}, animal, synthetic {carboxy methyl cellulose, and methyl cellulose}) and by application (bakery and confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces & dressings, beverages, dairy products, others), across 7 key regions and 22 + countries.

Media Release- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1341/global-food-thickening-agents-market

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/