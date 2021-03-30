TOP SCP Marketreseach 2021 Companies and Eastman Sign Global Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Sustainable Packaging

Tennessee , March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman today announce a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable ELC to take important steps toward its goals. sustainable packaging by 2025.

Through the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and the Renew portfolio of resins with up to 100% certified recycled content. * This is the first agreement based on sustainability between Eastman and a major prestigious beauty house, and will help drive the increased use of recycled and / or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetic packaging.

“Our suppliers play a critical role in helping the Estée Lauder Companies continue to advance this goal and think outside the box around sustainability,” said Roberto Magana , Senior Vice President and Chief Acquisition Officer, Estée Lauder Companies. “Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and the Renew line of products will help drive the company’s sustainable packaging goals, while maintaining the high-quality aesthetics, safety and performance of our prestigious products. We look forward to working with them. ”

Eastman’s portfolio includes a new line of molecularly recycled polyesters produced through Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling system. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman’s Cristal ™ Renew and Eastman’s Tritan ™ Renew, are manufactured using up to 100% recycled content certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) * and are chemically indistinguishable from their predecessor counterparts. They demonstrate the same high quality and ease of processing as virgin polymers with the clarity, gloss, color compatibility and durability demanded by cosmetic packaging, while offering premium recycled content.

The memorandum of understanding will promote ELC’s focus on its sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed that, by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. In addition, the company will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to partner with the Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world’s most iconic prestigious beauty companies and a true leader in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard , vice president and general manager of Eastman’s Specialty Plastics division. “We are excited to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals right now. Together we can provide a shining example of what is possible today, not many years into the future, to advance the circular economy.”

* Recycled content is achieved by allocating recycled plastic waste to Eastman’s Renew resins through an ISCC certified mass balancing process.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and sellers of high-quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger , M · A · C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown , Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London , Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna , AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo , Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW,KILIAN PARIS , BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart +.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastmanis a global specialty materials company that makes a wide range of products found in items people use every day. In order to significantly improve the quality of life, Eastman collaborates with its customers to achieve innovative products and solutions, while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model leverages world-class technology platforms, strong customer engagement, and differentiated application development to strengthen its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, construction, and consumables. As an inclusive and diverse global company, Eastman employs about 14. 500 people around the world and serves clients in more than 100 countries. The company generated revenue of approximately $ 9.3 billion in 2019, and its headquarters are atKingsport, Tennessee , United States. For more information, visit eastman.com .

