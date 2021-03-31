Worldwide Autonomous Ships Industry to 2030 – Featuring ABB, Honeywell International and Marine Technologies Among Others

The “Global Autonomous Ships Market 2020-2030 by Component, Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Passenger), Level of Autonomy (Semi, Fully), Fuel Type, End Use (Linefit, Retrofit) and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global autonomous ships market will reach $77.71 billion by 2030, growing by 8.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the demand for operational safety of ships, retrofitting of existing ships, increase in trade activities, and technological advancements in automation systems.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous ships market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous ships market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Ship Type, Level of Autonomy, Fuel Type, End Use, and Region.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global autonomous ships market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

