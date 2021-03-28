R&D center PEM Hydrogen Production Technology, leveraging the development of green hydrogen in China

As one of China’s largest energy equipment manufacturers , Shanghai Electric is at the forefront in the development of green hydrogen as part of China’s clean energy push . During the two sessions this year, the 14 th Five-Year Plan was actively discussed, in which the hydrogen has highlighted green. With strong government support and widespread interest in the sector, 2021 is emerging as Year Zero for the hydrogen energy industry.

Currently, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute have reached a preliminary agreement on the path of industrial development for the new generation of energy and the production of hydrogen by water electrolysis. As part of the cooperation, both will also continue to enhance the transformative potential of hydrogen production by water PEM electrolysis , accelerating the development of competitive PEM hydrolyzed hydrogen products and promoting industrial applications and scenarios. In addition, they will continue to carry out in-depth cooperation across the hydrogen energy industry chain to accelerate general industrialization.

Hydrogen energy has the greatest potential of all current forms of clean energy, and the key to its development lies in its production. Currently, hydrogen production originates mainly from fossil fuels, industrial hydrogen recovery and purification by by-products, and production by water electrolysis. These processes result in significant carbon emissions. The rapid development of PEM water electrolysis equipment worldwide in recent years has enabled current technologies to achieve zero carbon emissions, effectively making green and clean hydrogen. This breakthrough will be instrumental in helping China achieve its maximum carbon and carbon neutral targets.

The market potential for the production of hydrogen from electrolyzed water is, therefore, immense. Forecasts indicate that by 2050, hydrogen energy will account for approximately 10% of China’s energy market, with a demand that will reach 60 million tons and an annual production value exceeding 10 trillion RMB. The Hydrogen: Tracking Energy Integration report published by the International Energy Agency in June 2020 highlights that the number of global electrolysis hydrogen production projects and installed capacity has increased significantly, with production skyrocketing from 1 MW in 2010 to more than 25 MW in 2019. Much of the enthusiasm stems from the potential of hydrogen to join the classifications of natural gas as an energy resource that plays a key role in international trade, with the possibility of even replacing it one day. In PwC’s 2020 Dawn of Green Hydrogen report, the advisor predicts that experimental hydrogen will reach 530 million tonnes by the middle of the century.

Shanghai Electric has focused on hydrogen energy for many years, considering its greatest growth potential as one of the new energy technologies of the future and, in particular, its ability to power new energy vehicles. In 2016, Shanghai Electric’s Central Research Institute began investing in R&D for major fuel cell systems and stack technologies. In 2020, the fuel cell engine independently developed by Shanghai Electric, which has a power capacity of 66 kW and can start in cold temperatures of up to -30 ° C, passed the Center’s inspection test National Quality Inspection of Motor Vehicle Products. It adopts Shanghai Electric’s patented hydrogen circulation system,

As the technology matures, hydrogen enters a stage of accelerated industrialization. Shanghai Electric is taking advantage of opportunities to drive its development and the transformation of green energy. As part of these efforts, Shanghai Electric established a Hydrogen Energy Division in 2020 to further accelerate development and achieve a new era of green and clean energy.

As one of the largest energy equipment manufacturing companies in China , Shanghai Electric, with capacity for project development, marketing, investment and financing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), continues to accelerate the development and innovation of new energies . The company has a synergistic base and resource advantages across the entire industrial chain, from upstream energy generation to downstream chemical metallurgy. The combined elements will accelerate the pace of Shanghai Electric’s entry into the field of hydrogen production.

Currently, Shanghai Electric has implemented a series of leading demonstration projects for the integrated green hydrogen energy industry at the base of Ningdong, one of the four modern demonstration zones of China’s chemical coal industry . Among them, the Ningdong Energy Base’s “source-network-load-storage-hydrogen” project integrates renewable energy generation, energy storage, hydrogen production from electrolysis and the entire chemical / industrial chain green metallurgy.

In December 2020, Shanghai Electric signed a cooperation agreement to develop a “source-network-load-storage-hydrogen” energy project at Otog Front Banner in Inner Mongolia. Equipped with large-scale electrochemical energy storage and hydrogen production equipment, the project will build a massive new power generation base and help the region achieve an efficient supply of cold energy, heat, electricity, steam and hydrogen.

