Report SCP Marketreseach 2021-22:Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc

Many of the latest high-end cameras & mobile phones are capable of recording video in 8K and require a faster transfer rate,” said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D. “With the SM2708 controller now supporting the SD 8.0 specification which nearly triples throughput, applications such as 8K video capture, RAW photography, multi-channel IOT devices, multi-processing automotive storage and other applications requiring ultra-high data speeds are possible.”

“As SD cards are already widely used by consumer electronics devices, the adoption of SD Express cards will be a seamless experience for most,” said Jordan Zhong, Vice President at Lexar. “Silicon Motion’s SM2708 boasts very impressive read/write speeds, and will lead SD storage media into a new era of higher speed and capacity.”

“With the rise of user-generated HD content, consumers seek high-performance and high-capacity removable storage to meet their needs,” said Ibsen Chen, Product Marketing Director at ADATA. “The SM2708 with its PCIe Gen 3 x2 interface will offer consumers a new storage option for portable devices that is essentially similar to a mini SSD.”

TheSM2708 design kit is available now and its firmware drives ultra-high random performance with industry-leading capabilities, including:

High performance PCIe Gen3 x2 lanes, NVMe 1.3 compliance

Supports 2 Flash channels with 8CE

Supports the latest 3D NAND

Supports ONFI 4.1/3.0, Toggle 3.0/2.0, Frequencies up to 1200 MT/s

NANDXtend® ECC technology: high-performance LDPC error correction code (ECC) engine with RAID

Lowest power consumption under 1.5mW

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

