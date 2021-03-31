2021 SCP Marketreseach Marketers to Measure and Optimize Performance Across Every Stage That Demonstrate Pipeline Impact and Marketing ROI

Journey Acceleration Measurement capabilities, offering full-funnel performance visibility and pipeline impact reporting. Journey Acceleration® Measurement lives within ML Platform and utilizes a simple integration with Salesforce to give customers access to advanced measurement across multiple ABM channels and accelerated stages of the buyer’s journey within their targeted accounts.

“The full-funnel visibility unlocked in ML Platform with Journey Acceleration Measurement gives B2B marketers what is most important for driving growth: insights and data around the volume delivered by campaigns, pipeline conversion velocity, along with the intrinsic value of revenue influence and ROI – all in one place,” said Tom O’Regan, CEO, Madison Logic.

Journey Acceleration Measurement by Madison Logic provides enhanced reporting of multi-channel digital ABM engagement, giving sales and marketing detailed insights across all stages of the buyer’s journey. Driven by a seamless integration with Salesforce, this release enables B2B marketers to measure and optimize multi-channel account engagement and campaign performance, as well as document direct impact on pipeline and revenue.

“Although account-based marketing (ABM) has clearly established itself as a strategic growth imperative for B2B companies of all sizes, industries and regions, not all marketers have been quick to update their reporting output to demonstrate their contributions in an ABM setting,” wrote Bob Peterson, VP Principal Analyst with Forrester Research in a 2018 blog post. “Best-in-class ABM programs focus on a robust and adaptable measurement approach to help them articulate performance toward established goals.”

As the global leader in digital account-based marketing, Madison Logic provides account intelligence, multi-channel media activation, and best-in-class measurement, while leveraging a key strategic partnership with Merkle B2B – the leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company – and a powerful integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. Together, all three organizations work together and enable clients to measure digital campaign performance across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform.

“Measuring the effectiveness of our account-based marketing is critical to securing stakeholder buy-in,” says Maura Smith, Senior VP Marketing at Pepperjam, a privately owned performance marketing company and an initial BETA client utilizing Journey Acceleration® Measurement. “Our integration with Madison Logic enables us to demonstrate ABM impact on pipeline velocity and progression and implement data-driven optimizations quickly.”

Reporting functionalities available with Journey Acceleration Measurement include:

Seamless integration with Salesforce

Real-time, multi-channel digital ABM reporting

Shareable key metrics with sales on content engagement, digital research activity, and installed technologies

Validation of the 3Vs: Volume, Value and Velocity of pipeline and revenue

“Madison Logic has led the way with innovative targeting and impactful execution, escalating marketing’s impact on pipeline and revenue,” said Bob Ray, Global CEO of Merkle | DWA and Head of Global Agency Services for Merkle B2B, the first end-to-end integrated B2B agency. “The release of Journey Acceleration Measurement further underscores our decision to develop key relationships with Madison Logic and LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. Giving our joint customers advanced proof that their investments are driving growth is just the latest example in how we’re shaping the future of ABM together.”

