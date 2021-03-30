Full Market Worth $ 14.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Hemoglobinopathies Market” by Indication Type (Sickle Cell Disease, Alpha Thalassemia, And Beta Thalassemia), by End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, And Clinics), by Test Type (Red Blood Cell (RBC) Count Test, Genetic Testing, Hemoglobin By High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Test, Hemoglobin Isoelectric (HB IEF) Focusing, Hemoglobin Electrophoresis (HB ELP) Test, And Hemoglobin Solubility Test), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hemoglobinopathies Market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.86 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.37 % from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of conditions such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia, coupled with the presence of a strong product pipeline for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, is expected to fuel the market growth. It is estimated that thalassemia affects around 4.4 per 10,000 live births globally. Moreover, around 40 million thalassemia carriers are present in India. Furthermore, according to the WHO, over 330,000 babies are born with hemoglobin disorders each year. Major factors leading to the high prevalence of hemoglobinopathies include lack of awareness, unmet needs related to the treatment of sickle cell disease and thalassemia, and lack of a permanent cure.

However, failing clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell anemia are expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced that the Phase III Rivipansel pivotal study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rivipansel in patients aged six and older with sickle cell disease, failed to achieve its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. Moreover, lack of a permanent cure for hemoglobinopathy disorders is also expected to limit the market growth.

The major players in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Nexcelom Bioscience LLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Pfizer, Inc. and Sysmex Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hemoglobinopathies Market On the basis of Indication Type, End-Users, Test Type, and Geography.

Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Thread Lift Products, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners), by End User (Beauty Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical S.P.A.s and Home Care Settings), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare 3DPrinting Market by Component (Services, Materials, Device), by Technology (Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Other), by Application (Clinical Study Devices, Implants and Tissue Engineering, External Wearable Devices), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market by Product (Shampoos and Conditioners, Vitamins and Supplements, Others), by Gender (Children, Women, Men), by End-User (Homecare Settings, Dermatology Clinics, Salons), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Generic Oncology Drugs Market by Product Type (Large Molecule Drugs and Small Molecule Drugs), by Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/