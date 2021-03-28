Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to grow by Over $ 100 Million during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The global commercial aircraft PMA market is expected to grow by USD 100.88 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio’s latest market report. Based on our research, the aerospace and defense sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Aircraft PMA Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The engine segment will generate maximum revenue in the commercial aircraft PMA market, owing to the advances in aircraft engine technologies and the increasing availability of cost-effective engine components. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the steady increase in passenger traffic and strong government support in countries such as India and Vietnam.

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market: Major Growth Drivers The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

In addition, the report identifies the growing demand for electric commercial aircraft, increase in adoption of additive manufacturing, and rise in M&A and strategic alliances as major trends in the commercial aircraft PMA market.

adpma LLC: The company offers a line of PMA solutions such as 3616848 Shut Off Valve, 606802 Waste Blower, 3881120 Lube Pump, and 36-280 & – 300 APU among others to airline operators and maintenance service providers.

Aero Brake & Spares Inc.: The company offers a line of PMA products such as AB68-450 and AB68-1273 for packing preformed, 20-520AB for pin-wear indicator, 40-698AB-as spring, 45-246-1AB as tube-adjuster, and FAA-SUP-80 as sleeve-guide among others.

AMETEK Inc.: The company offers a range of maintenance repair and overhaul services to the global aerospace industry through its AMETEK MRO brand.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers a line of spare parts for products such as engine and flight control systems, flight-deck systems, data and electronic distribution equipment, and detection and alerting systems.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: The company offers a range of airframe products such as PCC Fasteners and PCC Aerostructures through its subsidiary Precision Castparts Corp.

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft PMA market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft PMA market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft PMA market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft PMA market vendors

