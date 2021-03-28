Global Temperature Management Systems Market Report 2021: Market Hampered by COVID-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021 – Forecast to 2027

The “Temperature Management Systems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Attractive Therapeutic Potential for Temperature Management Systems in Cardiac Care Management Opens the Door to a US$ 3.4 Billion Global Opportunity.

The global market for Temperature Management Systems is projected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Body temperature is an important indicator of physical well-being of a person. Temperature monitoring remains critical in healthcare settings as temperature is known to affect different physiological factors of patients. Several health guidelines recommend measurement of body temperature for initial evaluation in acute medical conditions and post-operative care of adults, children, and infants. Importance of elevated body temperature in disease management has been recognized by physicians since the early days of Hippocrates.

While elevated body temperature often indicates that the immune system is busy combating an infection, monitoring the body temperature deviations in disease conditions plays a vital role in medical treatment, as the magnitude of temperature deviation from the normal range assesses the degree and probability of potential health risks and also regulates the results of undergoing therapy.

Temperature management systems help in regulating and maintaining patients’ body temperature in operation theatres, recovery rooms, intensive care units, and other hospital areas. These systems utilize heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of patients in every hospital settings. Temperature management aids in maintaining temperature for a certain time period during the recovery process, when the blood flow to the brain is poor.

The COVID-19 outbreak placed unprecedented demands on healthcare system in various countries. The adverse impact has also been felt by the temperature management systems market, which is estimated to witness a decline in 2020. The massive surge in COVID-19 patients along with the pressing need to support critically-ill infected people has coerced majority of hospitals across countries to postpone or cancel elective surgeries.

These efforts are intended to ensure availability of medical resources to serve COVID-19 patients as well as prevent exposure of the medical staff to the virus while dealing with other patients. The decision to postpone elective surgeries and other medical procedures has dampened the demand for temperature management systems across hospitals. With all elective surgeries cancelled & postponed, there has been a significant drop in the demand for temperature management systems market.

However, the market is expected to recover from 2021, as the conditions improve, and all the pending elective procedures are conducted, along with the routine procedures. The market is expected to gain pace from 2022 onwards on account of increasing prevalence of clinical cases and surgeries and the resulting need for patient temperature management solutions.

The concept of temperature management focuses on cooling or heating for regulating and maintaining normal core body temperature during surgeries and in recovery rooms and ICUs. The process involves intentional hypothermia or lowering the body temperature, re-warming from hypothermia, and maintaining desired body temperature.

