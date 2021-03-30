Growth in Global Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Key Vendor Offerings and Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

The online education market is expected to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the online education market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The online education market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

2U Inc. operates its business through the Graduate Program Segment and Alternative Credential Segment. The company offers a line of low-cost tools to help students better engage in online learning.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The company offers a line of courses related to school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings through its business segment K-12 Education.

Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. operates its business through segments such as For Campus, For Government, and For Enterprise. The company offers online courses including free courses and university degrees at a breakthrough price.

