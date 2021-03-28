SCP Marketreseach; China Eastern Airlines sends vaccines to Dominican Republic

After 17 hours and 34 minutes of flight and 15,988 kilometers traveled, the vaccines and syringes arrived in Saint-Dominique, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

China Eastern flies vaccines to Dominican Republic.

This is China’s first intercontinental cargo charter flight to deliver COVID-19 vaccines. The flight was operated by Eastern Air Logistics Co, the cargo unit of China Eastern Airlines.

Dominican Republic Vice President and Health Cabinet Chief Raquel Peña greeted the Chinese vaccines as they arrived at the airport, saying they brought hope to the Dominican people.

Many countries have expressed their willingnes

s to purchase and use China’s COVID-19 vaccines. Air transport is the most practical, efficient and safe solution.

