Herbicide Tolerance Market Segmentation 2021 Industry Trend Analysis, Technology, Sales, Share, Size, Revenue and Research Forecast 2028

The herbicide tolerance market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 6.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on herbicide tolerance market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing awareness regarding the environmental effects of chemicals used for agricultural applications is escalating the growth of herbicide tolerance market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Herbicide Tolerance Market Outlook:

Herbicide tolerant (HT) crops refers to a farming technology which assists in fighting weeds which are compatible with no-till methods resulting in preservation of topsoil. This tool offers farmers benefits such as flexibility to apply herbicides when necessary, use herbicides having preferred environmental characteristics and control total input. They basically target the key enzyme present in the crop metabolic pathway disrupting plant food production and then kill it. Some plants acquire the trait through selection or mutation and others maybe result of modification through genetic engineering.

The growth in the popularity of herbicide tolerance technology owning to its less environmental impact and human risk factors and the initiatives taken by the government to promote the use of this tool over the non- GM counterparts are majorly driving the herbicide tolerance market. The increase in demand for the solution among farmers as it provides flexibility to control the weeds during any stage of plant growth, less number of sprays, reduction of fuel usage and decreased soil compaction accelerate the herbicide tolerance market growth. The inclination towards herbicide tolerance technology as they do not damage the crop’s growth nor result in poorer agronomic performance in comparison with parental crops because except addition of enzyme or alteration of enzyme, no other metabolic change is made which also acts as a driving factor. The application gives excellent weed control and high crop yield and uses low toxicity compounds which do not remain active in the soil boosting the herbicide tolerance market. Additionally, the rise in research and development activities, favorable regulations, the absence of toxins or allergens, growing food requirement across the globe, increase in investment and growing concerns regarding the environmental issues positively affect the herbicide tolerance market. Furthermore, the emphasis on preventing soil structure and the increasing demand for no-tillage and reduced tillage practices among farmers extend profitable opportunities to the herbicide tolerance market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the presence of cheaper alternatives and lack of awareness associated with the technology are factors expected to obstruct the herbicide tolerance market growth. The rising concerns regarding the potential of herbicide tolerant crops to create new weeds through outcrossing with wild relatives are projected to challenge the herbicide tolerance market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Herbicide Tolerance market are ADAMA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bayer AG, UPL, Corteva, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd, Nufarm, Excel Crop Care Ltd, JIANGSU GOOD HARVEST-WEIEN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, King Quenson, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Limited Liability Co, DuPont, Syngenta, VILMORIN & CIE, Corteva, SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED among other.

By Herbicide Tolerance Type (Glyphosate-Tolerant Crops, Glufosinate-Tolerant Crops), Technology (Production of New Protein, Modification of Target Protein, Creation of Physical or Physiological Barriers), Crops (Alfalfa, Argentine Canola, Carnation, Chicory, Cotton, Creeping Bentgrass, Flax, Linseed, Maize, Polish Canola, Potato, Rice, Soybean, Sugar Beet, Tobacco, Wheat, Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

