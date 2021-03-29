Farm Management Software and Services Market 2028: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Farm Management Software and Services Market Insights, to 2028″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Farm Management Software and Services companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Farm Management Software and Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Farm management software and services market is expected to grow at a rate of 14.70% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing number of government initiatives to improve farming and agriculture which will likely to act as a factor for the farm management software and services market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

The software and services market for farm management consists of major applications, including record keeping, farm mapping, tracking and forecasting, farm economics, and other applications. Factors influencing the growth of the software and IT industry, such as rising demand for organic food and evolving people’s lifestyles, profitability, and development with smart farming techniques, are mainly driving the farm management market.

Increasing demand of cost effective farming, rising number of farm size, initiatives taken by government for adoption modern agricultural techniques, growing demand for food across the globe, adoption of cloud computing in real time farm management, rising need to monitor livestock performance as well as increment of farm efficiency are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the farm management software and services market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increased availability of portable devices, rising cloud security along with abundance of arable land which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the farm management software and services market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing need of high capital investment, lack of technical skills along with lac of acceptance from small farmers which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the farm management software and services in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Lack of standardization for managing the agricultural data along with data management for effective decision-making which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Farm Management Software and Services market are Deere & Company.; Trimble Inc.; AgJunction Inc.; Raven Industries, Inc.; Iteris, Inc.; Ag Leader Technology; DICKEY-john.; LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group; Topcon; Agrinavia; Agrivi.; aWhere Inc.; Conservis; EFC Systems.; Farmers Edge Inc.; AgriSight, Inc.; Granular, Inc.; SourceTrace; The Climate Corporation.; DeLaval Inc.; among other.

By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse Farming), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Others), Application (Record Keeping, Farm Mapping, Monitoring and Forecasting, Farm Economics)

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

