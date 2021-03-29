Phenolic Board Market Size, Share, Industry Strategy, Growth Outlook and Development Factors by Top Companies Analysis 2021 to 2028

DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Phenolic Board Market Insights, to 2028″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Phenolic Board companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Phenolic Board market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Phenolic board market size is valued at USD 2.15 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.80% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on phenolic board market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Phenolic Board Market Outlook:

Phenolic board also known by the name of phenolic panels is a type of plywood like material which is feigned with the help of woven fabrics or high density thermo-setting cellulose fabrics together with phenolic resins. These boards are manufactured by pressing woven cellulose fabrics with phenolic resins under very high pressure.

The jump back in residential buildings is expected to fuel the growth of the construction industry, which is projected to positively influence the phenolic board market growth rate. Also the increasing population growth along with rapid urbanization rate in emerging regions has catalyzed the building and construction activities across the world which is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the various manufacturers are adopting new techniques to persuade phenolic resins to meet the needs of end-use industries, which is highly impacting the growth of the target market. Beside this, the numerous grades of phenolic board with beneficial properties such waterproof, fire resistant, termite and weed resistant is also flourishing the growth of the phenolic board market. However, the high cost of phenolic board when compared to traditional plywood may act as key restraints towards phenolic board market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, whereas the easy availability of product alternate have the potential to challenge the growth of the target market.

Furthermore, the rapidly increasing spending in building interiors such as wall partitions, false ceilings and insulating units will further offer a variety of growth opportunities for the phenolic board market in the above mentioned forecast period. Also, the obligation of stringent industrial norms for worker safety and welfare is also highly impacting the growth of the phenolic board market in the forecast. Likewise, the permanent populace development alongside fast urbanization rate is also expected to drive the demand for phenolic board market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Phenolic Board market are Spigo Group, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co., Ltd., Linyi Jiate Import & Export Co., Ltd., Phenolam India Pvt. Ltd., UNILIN, Kingspan Group, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Unitech Enterprise Private Limited, LINYI CONSMOS WOOD INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Changzhou Zhongtian Fireproof Decorative Sheets Co., Ltd., Shallin Electronics Co., Ltd., Linyi Yachen Wood Co., Ltd., Shandong Green Plastic Co., Ltd., Stonewood Architectural Panel, Shouguang Fuji Wood Industry Co., Ltd., Sourci, OKCHEM, LG HAUSYS and Fiberesin Industries, Inc., among other.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

This market report guesstimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Phenolic Board market report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Phenolic Board industry. To provide an absolute background analysis of the Phenolic Board industry, this report includes an evaluation of the parental market. This detailed report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Phenolic Board market report also presents an exhaustive overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.

The Phenolic Board Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Thickness (≤40 mm, >40 mm)

Application (Interior, Building and Construction, Insulation Panel, Exterior, Furniture, Others)

End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

