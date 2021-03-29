Latest Report on: Ethyl Acetate Market 2021 Industry Share, Segment, Types, Trend, Growth Assessment and Research Forecast by Top Key Companies

DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Ethyl Acetate Market Insights, to 2028″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Ethyl Acetate companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Ethyl Acetate market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Ethyl acetate market will expect to grow at a rate of 6.20% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Ethyl acetate market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing number of applications from various end use industries across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Ethyl Acetate Market Outlook:

Ethyl acetate is an organic ester compound with a C4H8O2 molecular formula, also known as ethyl ethanoate. It is a colourless liquid, commonly recognised in glues and nail polish removers, with a characteristic fruity odour. With a flashpoint of -4°C, ethyl acetate is highly flammable and is highly mixable with common organic solvents such as alcohols, ketones, glycols, and esters. However, it is only slightly miscibility in water. This product is commonly used as a solvent for cleaning, paint removal, and coatings.

Increasing demand of the product from the flexible packaging industry, adoption of stringent regulatory norms regarding natural leather production, rising usages of the product as an activator or hardener in paints and entomological killing agent and as a solvent in inks, enamels, and other chemical processes, increasing levels of disposable income along with changing lifestyle of the consumers, rising growth of the synthetic leather manufacturing industry and has a broad application scope in the manufacturing of leather bags, purses, belts, wallets, and other accessories are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the ethyl acetate market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing e-retail business and online food services along with increasing number of research and development activities which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the ethyl acetate market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Fluctuating prices of raw material along with rising exposure of product causes eye, nose, and throat irritation as well as other severe health-associated issues which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the ethyl acetate in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Replacement of conventional coatings by water-borne and high solid coatings which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Ethyl Acetate market are Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; INEOS Capital Limited.; Jubilant Life Sciences Limited; Lonza.; Sekab; PT. Indo Acidatama Tbk.; Solvay; Merck KGaA; Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.; DAICEL CORPORATION.; KAI CO., LTD.; Sipchem.; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.; Ashok Alco-Chem Limited; Solventis; Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.; Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited; GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD.; among other.

By Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Coatings Formulations, Pigments, Flavour Enhancer, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Others), End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Artificial Leather, Packaging, Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

