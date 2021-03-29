Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis and Forecasts by Service Key players Hillstone Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SonicWall, NVIDIA Corporation, Untangle

Next-Generation Firewall Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this Next-Generation Firewall report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. The report offers you steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors. This Next-Generation Firewall market research report uncovers the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that helps drive your business into right direction. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Next-Generation Firewall market are Juniper Networks, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Sophos Ltd., GajShield Infotech (I) Pvt. Ltd., Hillstone Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SonicWall, NVIDIA Corporation, Untangle, Alibaba Cloud and others.

Global next-generation firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.40% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing IoT trend, rise in number of data breach cases, and surge in demand for NGFW solutions supported by stringent government regulations for data safety & security boost the next-generation firewall market growth.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations is driving the growth of the market

Internal and external threats to an organization are rising rapidly due to advancement in technology

High functionalities of the NGFW solutions is fueling the market growth

An increasing number of electronic devices are getting connected to the internet, including, smart TVs, mobile devices, among others

Market Restraints:

High cost of NGFW solutions will restraint the market expansion

Rising adoption of unified threat management (UTM) solutions in small and medium sized enterprises hinders the market growth

The increasing competition with the traditional firewall systems is restraining the market growth

Important Features of the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Report:

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud-based

By Service

Professional Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Training and Education System Integration

Managed Service

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Next-Generation Firewall Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Next-Generation Firewall market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Next-Generation Firewall Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Next-Generation Firewall market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key Highlights from Next-Generation Firewall Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Next-Generation Firewall industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Next-Generation Firewall market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Next-Generation Firewall report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

