Coronavirus Impact On Automotive Plastic Additive Market Report 2021 Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Automotive Plastic Additive Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2021-2027.

The broad automotive plastic additive market has been sub-grouped into plastic additive, plastic type, automotive application and vehicle type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Plastic Additive

Plasticizer

Anti-Scratch

Stabilizer

Anti-Oxidants

Others

By Plastic Type

Polypropylene

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Automotive Application

Exterior Application

Interior Application

Under The Hood

Electronics And Electrical

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electric Vehicle

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive plastic additive market include Akzo Nobel Nv, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Sabic, Solvay SA and The DOW Chemical Company among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive plastic additive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

