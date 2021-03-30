Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzer is spectroscopic equipment using the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum (from about 700 nm to 2500 nm, and typical applications include medical and physiological diagnostics and research including blood sugar, pulse oximetry, functional neuroimaging, sports medicine, elite sports training, ergonomics, rehabilitation, neonatal research, brain computer interface, urology (bladder contraction), and neurology (neurovascular coupling). There are also applications in other areas as well such as pharmaceutical, food and agrochemical quality control, atmospheric chemistry, and combustion research.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near-infrared Spectroscopy in France, including the following market information:

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market 2019 (%)

The global Near-infrared Spectroscopy market was valued at 496.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 550.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near-infrared Spectroscopy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Near-infrared Spectroscopy production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

FT – NIR(Interferometer)

Others(AOTF,Filter)

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Thermo Fisher

Foss A/S

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Jasco

ZEUTEC

Sartorius

