IoT Data Management Market Report 2020-2027 | Latest Trend, Growth & Forecast

By Deployment

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Solution

Metadata management

Data analytics and visualization

Data integration

Data migration

Data security

Others

By Applications

Smart manufacturing

Smart healthcare

Smart energy and utilities

Building and home automation

Smart retail

Smart mobility and transportation

Other ​

By Service

Managed Services

Support And Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the IoT data management market includes Teradata Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, HP Company, Google Inc., SAP SE and PTC Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for IoT data management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

