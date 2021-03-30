Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP Market Trends, Share, Competitive Dynamics, Demand, Key Players – Forecast 2027

Utilization of smartphones is growing everyday considering technological advancements. These technological advancements are based on revolutionary processor cores and latest semiconductors cores have bigger IP which enables growth for semiconductor IP market.

Semiconductor IP market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 3,139.08 million by 2027. People are rapidly shifting towards smartphones and related communication gadgets; this is expected to be the driving factor for this market.

Rising use of semiconductor cores in smartphones such as processor for operating system, processor for applications, processor for camera, processor for memory and others. For instance, according to arm limited its IP cores are used in smartphone for CPU, apps processor chip, multiple cameras, power management and others.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Rambus.com, Dolphin Design, Xilinx, Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens, Synopsys, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, CEVA, Inc., ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATIO, Faraday Technology Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, VeriSilicon, Digital Core Design, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Wave Computing, Inc. among other players domestic and global. Semiconductor IP market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP Market

Semiconductor IP market is segmented of the basis of type, form, IP source, channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into CPU SIP, wired SIP, GPU SIP, memory SIP, DSP SIP, library SIP, infrastructure SIP, digital SIP, analog SIP, wireless SIP and others. Rising computer applications in the region with increasing automation in industrial sector requires high end CPU SIP. This factor allows market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027

Based on form, the market is segmented into soft form and hard form. Soft form is dominating the segment considering its reusable property and target oriented functions. Sometimes soft IP cores can be programmed before implementation and after implementation can be modified.

Based on IP source, the market is segmented into licensing and royalty. Licensing is dominating the IP source segment as royalty based business model is not easy for vendors as profits are directly credited to makers of IP core and later on shared with vendors, which is time taking and conflicted way for vendors. Hence, vendors and makers usually opt for licensed based IP source model.

Based on channel, the market is segmented into direct sources and internet catalogue. Direct sources are dominating the channel segment as most of the IP core making companies are in Asia-Pacific region in countries like Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and India. This availability of makers of IP cores allows entities to avail semiconductor IP through direct sources.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial, defense, commercial, medical and others. Automotive is dominating the segment due to high number of vehicles used by population. However, telecom is growing at higher rate than automotive considering booming smartphone market in the region and most of the world’s smartphones are manufactured in China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

