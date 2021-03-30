Modified Bitumen Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on Modified Bitumen is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in Modified Bitumen production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce Modified Bitumen involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Modified Bitumen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Modified Bitumen Market 2019 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen market was valued at 10110 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Modified Bitumen market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Bitumen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modified Bitumen production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Total

Shell

SK

ExxonMobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modified Bitumen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Modified Bitumen Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modified Bitumen Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Modified Bitumen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Modified Bitumen Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Bitumen Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Modified Bitumen Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

4.1.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

4.1.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Modified Bitumen Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Road Construction & Paving

5.1.3 Roofing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Modified Bitumen Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

