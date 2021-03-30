Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video Market Trends, Share, Competitive Dynamics, Demand, Key Players – Forecast 2027

Introduction of high end visual technologies will drive the volumetric video market. For instance, in November 2019, Looking Glass introduced its new technological addition in its product portfolio. The company launched Looking Glass 8K Immersive Display. This display has wide applications in medical as well as entertainment industry. The company has showed the demo of 8k immersive display at Japan Content Expo held in November 2019; hence this new innovation could impact positively on the volumetric video market growth.

Volumetric video market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 27.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 682.95 million by 2027 from USD 97.13 million in 2019. Growing adoption of 2D as well as 3D content in entertainment as well as numerous end use industries will propel the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, 8i, Facebook, Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Voxon Photonics, MRMC, OTOY Inc., Unity Technologies, Facebook, 4D View Solutions SAS, Humense PTY LTD, REALITYVIRTUAL.CO, Entropia Global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Volumetric video market is segmented on the basis of volumetric capture and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of volumetric capture, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is dominating in the volumetric video market owing to growing requirement of 3D and 4D volumetric capturing in the advertisement industry.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into sports, events & entertainment, signage & advertisement, medical, education & training, others. Sports, events & entertainment is dominating in Asia-Pacific volumetric video market due to growing preference towards AR and VR devises by consumers to get real time experiences especially in the entertainment and sports industry.

The Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

