Global Saccharin Market in France- Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in France, including the following market information:
France Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
France Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Saccharin Market 2019 (%)
The global Saccharin market was valued at 141.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.9% during the forecast period. While the Saccharin market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
France Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Insoluble Saccharin
Soluble Saccharin
France Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
France Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Chemical
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total France Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kaifeng Xinghua
Tianjin Changjie
PMC Specialties
Tianjin North Food
Shanghai Fortune
Two Lions
Productos Aditivos
Salvichem
JMC
Shree Vardayini
Vishnuchrome
Aviditya Chemicals
D K
PT Bantang Alum
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Saccharin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Saccharin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: France Saccharin Overall Market Size
2.1 France Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
