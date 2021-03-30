Autocrane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Autocrane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.

The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may is wheeled (including “truck” carriers). The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.

In this report, we mention the autocrane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Autocrane in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Autocrane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Autocrane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Autocrane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Autocrane Market 2019 (%)

The global Autocrane market was valued at 10040 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12150 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Autocrane market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Autocrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Autocrane production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Autocrane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Autocrane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Rough Terrain Crane

Others

Germany Autocrane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Autocrane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Autocrane Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Autocrane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Autocrane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Autocrane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

XCMG

Zoomlion

Liebherr

Tadano

Manitowoc

Sany

Terex

Furukawa

Manitex

Sichuan Changjiang

Altec Industries

Action Construction Equipment

Elliott Equipment

Böcker Maschinenwerke

Liugong

Liaoning Fuwa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Autocrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Autocrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Autocrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Autocrane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Autocrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Autocrane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Autocrane Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Autocrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Autocrane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Autocrane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Autocrane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autocrane Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Autocrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autocrane Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Autocrane Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autocrane Companies

…continued

