Cabinet Hardware Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cabinet hardware products include a complete set of materials used for fixing cabinets. These products form an integral part of household, commercial and office furniture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cabinet Hardware in China, including the following market information:

China Cabinet Hardware Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Cabinet Hardware Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

China Cabinet Hardware Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Cabinet Hardware Market 2019 (%)

The global Cabinet Hardware market was valued at 8881 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11430 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. While the Cabinet Hardware market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cabinet Hardware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cabinet Hardware production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Cabinet Hardware Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China Cabinet Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cabinet pulls

Cabinet knobs

Cabinet hinges

Other

China Cabinet Hardware Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China Cabinet Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total China Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Blum

Hettich

GRASS

Häfele

Assa Abloy

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)

Salice

The J.G. Edelen

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cabinet Hardware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Cabinet Hardware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Cabinet Hardware Overall Market Size

2.1 China Cabinet Hardware Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Cabinet Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Cabinet Hardware Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cabinet Hardware Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Cabinet Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Cabinet Hardware Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Cabinet Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cabinet Hardware Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Cabinet Hardware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cabinet Hardware Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Cabinet Hardware Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cabinet Hardware Companies

…continued

