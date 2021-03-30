Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market was valued at 190.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 207.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. While the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.5%

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resin

Refrigerant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

Daikin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

…continued

