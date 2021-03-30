Transcritical CO2 Market Growth of CAGR with Focusing Key players like Henry Group Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Thermal Transfer Technology Limited

What is Transcritical CO2?

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

The top key players profiled in this report include: Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bitzer SE, LMP Systems, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., Henry Group Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation, Kysor Warren Corp., LU-VE S.p.A, ALFA LAVAL, Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc., Thermal Transfer Technology Limited and other.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global transcritical CO2 market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.34% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation: Global Transcritical CO2 Market

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into End User.

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hyper market. In October 2018, the DANFOSS A/S had launched liquid ejector which is to be used in optimizing and improving transcritical CO2 booster.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

