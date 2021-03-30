Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2021 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

A new research study with title Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Automotive Refinish Coatings report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2021 – 2026. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space including Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Diamond Fleet Coating Systems, The Lubrizol Corporation, and ALTANA.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterwards.

What is Automotive Refinish Coatings?

Automotive refinish coatings can be described as the chemicals that are used for the paint and coatings of older vehicles in the aftermarket. Due to the usage of vehicles, collisions and exposure to environmental aspects, the vehicles begin to lose their aesthetic appeal, and layer of protection to the vehicles, this induces the need for refinish of these vehicles.

Refinish of these vehicles involves the repaint of the vehicle completely from scratch, removing the previous layer of paint and then beginning the process of painting anew.

Market Drivers:

High levels of road accidents & collisions, which invokes the need for repair & maintenance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in disposable income and increasing preference of aftermarket modifications of the vehicle is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increase in VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions during the production and preparation of the substrate surface of the vehicles is expected to restrain the market growth amid concerns and awareness regarding the environment

Stringent regulations and revaluation of these regulations amid the emissions associated with these products is also expected to restrain the market growth

