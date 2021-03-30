Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market was valued at 87 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 101.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silicone Based

Acrylics Based

Other

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Wound Care

Medical Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Scapa Healthcare

Lohmann

Adhesives Research

Vancive Medical Technologies

Elkem Silicones

Nitto Denko

Mölnlycke Health Care

DowDuPont

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Companies

…continued

