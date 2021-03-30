Anti-Jamming Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2027

Anti-Jamming Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Anti-Jamming Market, By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade; Commercial Transportation Grade); By Anti-Jamming Technique (Nulling Technique; Beam Steering Technique; Civilian Techniques); By Application (Flight Control; Surveillance & Reconnaissance; Position, Navigation & Timing; Targeting; Casualty Evacuation; Others); By End-User (Military; Civilian); By Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Anti-Jamming Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are u-blox, InfiniDome, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc., Chemring Group PLC, navcours, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hertz Systems, and Forsberg Services Ltd.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Raytheon Company, Cobham plc, HEXAGON, Mayflower Communications, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD., Harris Corporation, BAE Systems,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Anti-Jamming market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Anti-Jamming market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Receiver Type Military & Government Grade Commercial Transportation Grade

By Anti-Jamming Technique Nulling Technique Beam Steering Technique Civilian Techniques

By Application Flight Control Surveillance & Reconnaissance Position, Navigation & Timing Targeting Casualty Evacuation Others

By End-User Military Airborne Ground Naval Unmanned Vehicles Civilian



Global Anti-Jamming Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing applications of GPS in military as well as commercially is expected to drive the market growth

Ongoing developments in the GPS infrastructure and the increasing issues of jamming with unmanned vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes to GPS is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of older GPS options and their incompatibility with the modern technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Anti-Jamming market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Anti-Jamming Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Anti-Jamming Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Anti-Jamming Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Anti-Jamming market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

