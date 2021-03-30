Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market was valued at 705.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 834.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Xenon Lights

4.1.3 Halogen Lights

4.1.4 LED

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Light

5.1.3 Rear Combination Light

5.1.4 Fog Lights

5.1.5 Interior Lighting

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Koito

6.1.1 Koito Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Koito Business Overview

6.1.3 Koito Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Koito Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Koito Key News

6.2 Valeo

6.2.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Valeo Business Overview

6.2.3 Valeo Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Valeo Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Valeo Key News

6.3 Hella

6.3.1 Hella Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hella Business Overview

6.3.3 Hella Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hella Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hella Key News

6.4 Magneti Marelli

6.4.1 Magneti Marelli Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

6.4.3 Magneti Marelli Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Magneti Marelli Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Magneti Marelli Key News

6.5 ZKW Group

6.5.1 ZKW Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZKW Group Business Overview

6.5.3 ZKW Group Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZKW Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZKW Group Key News

6.6 Lumax Industries

6.6.1 Lumax Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lumax Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Lumax Industries Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lumax Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lumax Industries Key News

6.7 Varroc

6.6.1 Varroc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Varroc Business Overview

6.6.3 Varroc Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Varroc Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Varroc Key News

6.8 TYC

6.8.1 TYC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 TYC Business Overview

6.8.3 TYC Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 TYC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 TYC Key News

6.9 Xingyu

6.9.1 Xingyu Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Xingyu Business Overview

6.9.3 Xingyu Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Xingyu Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Xingyu Key News

7 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

….. continued

