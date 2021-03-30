Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market was valued at 705.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 834.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Xenon Lights

4.1.3 Halogen Lights

4.1.4 LED

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Light

5.1.3 Rear Combination Light

5.1.4 Fog Lights

5.1.5 Interior Lighting

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Koito

6.1.1 Koito Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Koito Business Overview

6.1.3 Koito Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Koito Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Koito Key News

6.2 Valeo

6.2.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Valeo Business Overview

6.2.3 Valeo Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Valeo Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Valeo Key News

6.3 Hella

6.3.1 Hella Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hella Business Overview

6.3.3 Hella Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hella Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hella Key News

6.4 Magneti Marelli

6.4.1 Magneti Marelli Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

6.4.3 Magneti Marelli Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Magneti Marelli Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Magneti Marelli Key News

6.5 ZKW Group

6.5.1 ZKW Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZKW Group Business Overview

6.5.3 ZKW Group Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZKW Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZKW Group Key News

6.6 Lumax Industries

6.6.1 Lumax Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lumax Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Lumax Industries Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lumax Industries Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lumax Industries Key News

6.7 Varroc

6.6.1 Varroc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Varroc Business Overview

6.6.3 Varroc Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Varroc Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Varroc Key News

6.8 TYC

6.8.1 TYC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 TYC Business Overview

6.8.3 TYC Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 TYC Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 TYC Key News

6.9 Xingyu

6.9.1 Xingyu Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Xingyu Business Overview

….. continued

