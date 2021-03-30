Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market was valued at 705.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 834.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Xenon Lights

4.1.3 Halogen Lights

4.1.4 LED

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Light

5.1.3 Rear Combination Light

5.1.4 Fog Lights

5.1.5 Interior Lighting

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Koito

6.1.1 Koito Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Koito Business Overview

6.1.3 Koito Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Koito Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Koito Key News

6.2 Valeo

6.2.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Valeo Business Overview

6.2.3 Valeo Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Valeo Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Valeo Key News

6.3 Hella

6.3.1 Hella Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hella Business Overview

6.3.3 Hella Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hella Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hella Key News

6.4 Magneti Marelli

6.4.1 Magneti Marelli Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

6.4.3 Magneti Marelli Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Magneti Marelli Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Magneti Marelli Key News

6.5 ZKW Group

6.5.1 ZKW Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZKW Group Business Overview

6.5.3 ZKW Group Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZKW Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZKW Group Key News

6.6 Lumax Industries

6.6.1 Lumax Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lumax Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Lumax Industries Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lumax Industries Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lumax Industries Key News

6.7 Varroc

6.6.1 Varroc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Varroc Business Overview

6.6.3 Varroc Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Varroc Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Varroc Key News

6.8 TYC

6.8.1 TYC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 TYC Business Overview

6.8.3 TYC Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 TYC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 TYC Key News

6.9 Xingyu

6.9.1 Xingyu Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Xingyu Business Overview

6.9.3 Xingyu Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Xingyu Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Xingyu Key News

7 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….. continued

