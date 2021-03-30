Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Copper (II) sulfate pentahydrate is a common inorganic salt used in analytical chemistry, organic synthesis, and in art to etch zinc plates. This compound has been used to research the copper-induced chromosomal aberrations in the fish, Channa punctata, and as a catalyst in the synthesis of ynamides and Z-enamides in the amidation of alkynyl bromides, and to catalyze the formation of ligand arm-functionalized azoamides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market was valued at 1069.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Agricultural Grade

Feed Grade

Electroplating Grade

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agriculture and Forestry

Aquaculture

Chemical Industry

Electroplating and Galvanic

Metal and Mine

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Laiwu Iron and Steel Group

Jiangxi Copper

Jinchuan Group

UNIVERTICAL

Highnic Group

G.G. MANUFATURERS

Beneut

Old Bridge Chemicals

GREEN MOUNTAIN

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co.Ltd

Bakirsulfat

Blue Line Corporation

MCM Industrial

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Agricultural Grade

4.1.4 Feed Grade

4.1.5 Electroplating Grade

4.2 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Agriculture and Forestry

5.1.3 Aquaculture

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Electroplating and Galvanic

5.1.6 Metal and Mine

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group

6.1.1 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Laiwu Iron and Steel Group Key News

6.2 Jiangxi Copper

6.2.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Jiangxi Copper Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangxi Copper Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Jiangxi Copper Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Jiangxi Copper Key News

6.3 Jinchuan Group

6.3.1 Jinchuan Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jinchuan Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Jinchuan Group Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jinchuan Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jinchuan Group Key News

6.4 UNIVERTICAL

6.4.1 UNIVERTICAL Corporate Summary

6.4.2 UNIVERTICAL Business Overview

6.4.3 UNIVERTICAL Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 UNIVERTICAL Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 UNIVERTICAL Key News

6.5 Highnic Group

6.5.1 Highnic Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Highnic Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Highnic Group Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Highnic Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Highnic Group Key News

6.6 G.G. MANUFATURERS

6.6.1 G.G. MANUFATURERS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 G.G. MANUFATURERS Business Overview

6.6.3 G.G. MANUFATURERS Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 G.G. MANUFATURERS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 G.G. MANUFATURERS Key News

6.7 Beneut

6.6.1 Beneut Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Beneut Business Overview

6.6.3 Beneut Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Beneut Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Beneut Key News

6.8 Old Bridge Chemicals

6.8.1 Old Bridge Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Old Bridge Chemicals Business Overview

6.8.3 Old Bridge Chemicals Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Old Bridge Chemicals Sales and

….. continued

