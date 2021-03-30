Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market was valued at 705.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 834.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Xenon Lights

4.1.3 Halogen Lights

4.1.4 LED

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Light

5.1.3 Rear Combination Light

5.1.4 Fog Lights

5.1.5 Interior Lighting

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Koito

6.1.1 Koito Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Koito Business Overview

6.1.3 Koito Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Koito Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Koito Key News

6.2 Valeo

6.2.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Valeo Business Overview

6.2.3 Valeo Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Valeo Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Valeo Key News

6.3 Hella

6.3.1 Hella Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hella Business Overview

6.3.3 Hella Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hella Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hella Key News

6.4 Magneti Marelli

6.4.1 Magneti Marelli Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

6.4.3 Magneti Marelli Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Magneti Marelli Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Magneti Marelli Key News

6.5 ZKW Group

6.5.1 ZKW Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZKW Group Business Overview

6.5.3 ZKW Group Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZKW Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZKW Group Key News

6.6 Lumax Industries

6.6.1 Lumax Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lumax Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Lumax Industries Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lumax Industries Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lumax Industries Key News

6.7 Varroc

6.6.1 Varroc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Varroc Business Overview

6.6.3 Varroc Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Varroc Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Varroc Key News

6.8 TYC

6.8.1 TYC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 TYC Business Overview

6.8.3 TYC Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 TYC Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 TYC Key News

6.9 Xingyu

6.9.1 Xingyu Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Xingyu Business Overview

6.9.3 Xingyu Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Xingyu Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Xingyu Key News

7 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

….. continued

