Sol-Gel Coatings Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sol-Gel Coatings in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market 2019 (%)

The global Sol-Gel Coatings market was valued at 12250 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13220 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Sol-Gel Coatings market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sol-Gel Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sol-Gel Coatings production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Gal)

Total Malaysia Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

