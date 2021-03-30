Global Shark Fin Antenna Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Fin Type Antennas are shaped like shark fins, in contrast to conventional black rod type antennas, they were developed with an emphasis on design as to synchronize with the car body. These antennas are not prone to theft as they are fully attached to the car body, unlike rod type antennas which could be dismantled. Also, since they are short, drivers need not worry about bumping their antennas in garages with low ceilings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shark Fin Antenna in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market 2019 (%)

The global Shark Fin Antenna market was valued at 843.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1063.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shark Fin Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shark Fin Antenna production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Combined Antenna

AM/FM Antenna

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Kathrein

Hirschmann

Suzhong

ASK Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shark Fin Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shark Fin Antenna Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shark Fin Antenna Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Shark Fin Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shark Fin Antenna Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Shark Fin Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shark Fin Antenna Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Combined Antenna

4.1.3 AM/FM Antenna

4.2 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Laird

6.1.1 Laird Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Laird Business Overview

6.1.3 Laird Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Laird Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Laird Key News

6.2 Harada

6.2.1 Harada Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Harada Business Overview

6.2.3 Harada Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Harada Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Harada Key News

6.3 Yokowa

6.3.1 Yokowa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yokowa Business Overview

6.3.3 Yokowa Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yokowa Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yokowa Key News

6.4 Northeast Industries

6.4.1 Northeast Industries Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Northeast Industries Business Overview

6.4.3 Northeast Industries Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Northeast Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Northeast Industries Key News

6.5 Kathrein

6.5.1 Kathrein Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Kathrein Business Overview

6.5.3 Kathrein Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Kathrein Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Kathrein Key News

6.6 Hirschmann

6.6.1 Hirschmann Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hirschmann Business Overview

6.6.3 Hirschmann Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hirschmann Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hirschmann Key News

6.7 Suzhong

6.6.1 Suzhong Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Suzhong Business Overview

6.6.3 Suzhong Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Suzhong Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Suzhong Key News

6.8 ASK Industries

6.8.1 ASK Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ASK Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 ASK Industries Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ASK Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ASK Industries Key News

6.9 Ace Tech

6.9.1 Ace Tech Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Ace Tech Business Overview

6.9.3 Ace Tech Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Ace Tech Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Ace Tech Key News

7 Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Shark Fin Antenna Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Shark Fin Antenna Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Shark Fin Antenna Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Shark Fin Antenna Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Shark Fin Antenna Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

….. continued

